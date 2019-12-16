Citizenship Act: Supreme Court to hear pleas of Congress, ex-Tripura Maharaja on December 18

The Supreme Court on Monday said it will hear on December 18 pleas of the Congress and former Maharaja of Tripura Pradyot Kishor Deb Barman challenging constitutional validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said it will hear the pleas along with other pending matters coming up for hearing on December 18.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi mentioned for urgent listing the two pleas and said this petition should also be heard along with a similar plea filed by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), which is coming up for hearing on Wednesday.

Jairam Ramesh challenges Citizenship Act

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has challenged the Citizenship Amendment Act in the Supreme Court and his plea will be heard on Wednesday.

Ramesh has challenged the new law in his personal capacity. He had filed the petition on December 13.

“Given the urgent situation that has developed around the rushed and insidious Citizenship Amendment Act, I approached the Hon’ble Supreme Court to hear my matter urgently.

“The Hon’ble judges have agreed to list my challenge to the same on Wednesday i.e. day after tomorrow,” Ramesh said on Twitter.