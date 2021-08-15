CM to launch RP Foundation’s assistance for Covid-hit

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will on Tuesday launch disbursement of financial assistance from a ₹15-crore corpus set up by the RP Foundation, the philanthropic arm of billionaire NRI businessman Ravi Pillai and Chairman of the RP Group based in West Asia.
“We want to hand over the money to at least 15,000 beneficiaries during this month and to complete the disbursement in the next month.
“The entire money is being handled by RP Foundation from out of contributions from the RP Group,” Pillai told BusinessLine in Kollam.
It will benefit those who face severe financial situation due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Of the ₹15 crore, the RP Foundation will directly hand over ₹10 crore to the beneficiaries while ₹5 crore will directed through the Norka-Roots, the non-resident facilitation agency set up by the State government, for disbursement among a list of beneficiaries selected by itself.
