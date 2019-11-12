CMFRI to host food and aqua-agri fest from November 14

Will leasing aircraft pay off for Indian aviation?
Farmed live fish, Lakshadweep varieties, tilapia live kitchen and facility for on the spot easy bank loan will part of a food and aqua-agri festival that begins at the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) from November 14.
The three-day event will also offer a range of quality products produced by organic farmers, farmer producer companies.
The fest will have a special section for organic products from Lakshadweep, including sweets, value addition from tuna, virgin coconut oil, etc. Exhibition of farming technologies and machineries will provide a ringside view of inputs as well as material for those interested in taking up farming activities.
A live kitchen for tilapia culinary will be set up at the seafood counter in the event. Farmed tilapia under the guidance of Krishi Vigyan Kendra will be using for preparing dishes at the live kitchen. Awareness on nutritional facts of tilapia will be given to those coming to enjoy the taste of different tilapia dishes.
A special pavilion is designed for easy bank loan that will extend support those interested in taking up enterprises in agriculture and allied areas. Set up with the support of Bank of India, the pavilion will provide services to entrepreneurs in lessening the complications in obtaining bank loan. Spot decisions will be made at the pavilion for those coming with necessary documents for loan. Besides, a buyer seller meet will be arranged under the guidance of the NABARD.
The time of the festival is from 10 am to 9 pm, and entry to the event is free of cost.
