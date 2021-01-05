Co-WIN, the app for Covid-19 vaccination

An extension of the existing electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network (eVIN), Co-WIN (Covid-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network) is a comprehensive cloud-based IT solution for planning, implementation, monitoring, and evaluation of Covid-19 vaccination.

The Co-WIN system is an end-to-end solution that has utilities for the entire public health system from national level right up to the vaccinator level. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that Co-WIN has the facility to automate session allocation, Aadhaar authentication to prevent malpractice, creating unique health ID for willing beneficiaries, reporting and tracking adverse events following immunisation, if any, SMSes in 12 languages to guide beneficiaries and vaccinators, QR code-based vaccination certificate issued after all doses, DigiLocker integrated for data retrieval and storing QR code-based certificate, 24x7 Helpline, including IT professionals.