Come back to the party-fold: CM Thackeray appeals to rebels  

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday appealed to the dissident party MLAs camping in Guwahati to return to Mumbai and talk to him to resolve issues raised by them.

“For the last few days, you are stuck in Guwahati. Every day, new information is coming out, and many of you are in contact. By heart, you are still in Shiv Sena. Family members of a few MLAs among you have contacted me and informed me about your sentiments. As head of the Shiv Sena family, I respect your sentiments, and hence I am telling you from the heart that time is still not lost. My appeal to all of you is to clear confusion in the minds of Shiv Sainiks and the people. There will be definitely a way out from this (stalemate),” said Thackeray.

He said that all Shiv Sena MLAs can sit together with him and find a way out of the political deadlock. “You will not get the honour anywhere that Shiv Sena has given you. Come forward, and if you talk now, a way could be found. As chief of Shiv Sena and head of the family, even today I care for you,” said Thackeray.

SC refuses to pass interim order

Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court kept in abeyance the disqualification proceedings of 16 of the dissident MLAs before the Maharashtra Assembly Deputy Speaker till July 11. Also, it refused to pass any interim order on the State government’s plea that there should not be any floor test in the Assembly.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday arrived in New Delhi to meet BJP National President JP Nadda. On Monday, the State BJP held a meeting of senior leaders to discuss the political crisis in the State.

Prove your claim, Shinde tells Sena

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Tuesday rubbished the Shiv Sena’s claim that more than 20 MLAs who are with him are in touch with Uddhav Thackeray.

“All these MLAs have come here on their own and to take forward Hindutva,” Shinde said. He added, “Some people from that side are claiming that some MLAs here are in touch with them. If it is the case, then they should reveal their names,” said Shinde.