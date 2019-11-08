Commerce Minister Goyal to finalise mini-trade package with USTR Lighthizer next week

Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is scheduled to meet US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in Washington next week to discuss the mini-trade package being negotiated between the two and also travel to New York and San Francisco to meet industry representatives.

“The trade package that was discussed in depth between the trade teams of both countries during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US last month could not be finalised due to some minor disagreements. Hopefully, Goyal and Lighthizer will be able to iron out the finer points in their meeting,” an official told BusinessLine.

India and the US are looking at addressing only a handful of issues this time round but may work on a bigger free trade agreement at a later stage, as stated by the leaders in both countries.

In the smaller package being finalised, the US wants India to lower import duties on some items such as mobile phones, high-end motorbikes like Harley Davidsons, apples, almonds and dairy items and also lower pricing restrictions for medical equipment manufacturers.

India, on the other hand, is more on the defensive and wants Washington to restore Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) benefits for its exporters that was withdrawn earlier this year and roll-back unilateral import duties imposed on aluminium and steel last year. It is also hopeful of getting increased market access for certain agricultural goods including fruits and vegetables.

The Minister will also travel to New York and San Francisco to meet both Indian and US companies to discuss problems and prospects, the official added.

The US is one of India’s largest trading partners and bilateral trade is projected to grow to $ 238 billon by 2025 from about $ 90 billion at present, according to estimates made by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum.

Sectors like defence trade, commercial aircraft, oil and LNG, coal, machinery and electronics are areas of potential growth in US investments and commerce into India. Indian industry has an opportunity to promote automotive, pharmaceuticals, seafood, IT and travel services to the US market.

...