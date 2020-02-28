Companies need to build policies and practices around millennials, upcoming employees: Ashok Leyland CEO

Millennials are becoming the majority of the workforce, and they are soon going to take leadership roles in most businesses. Simultaneously, companies need to hire the next generation or Gen Z, who are truly ‘digital natives’. Working with such a multigenerational workforce is not only exciting and challenging, but also offers huge opportunities for companies, said Vipin Sondhi, CEO and Managing Director, Ashok Leyland Ltd.

Millennials (Gen Y) and upcoming employees (Gen Z) demand security, transparency, accountability, flexibility, and these are all changes taking place in the workplace. “Companies need to build policies and practices around them. It is not just that companies need to prepare but also ensure that Gen X, Gen Y and Gen Z also get prepared with the organisational challenges,” he said in his keynote address at the CII HR Summit - 5th Edition, on the topic Managing Multigenerational Workforce.

“We need to find ways to address the challenges of the generational diversity across senior stars, young gems and men and women ― all of whom can make contributions to organisations in their own unique ways. If we manage this smartly, this diversity can lift organisations to a whole new level of performance, innovation and growth,” he said.

It is not about job skilling but how companies have a comprehensive understanding of both emotional and social needs of the young people. This is becoming increasingly important for companies today, he said. “With an inspiring vision of a $5-trillion economy target set by the Centre, we are faced with a very important generational shift, especially for India, more than any other country,” he added.

Sondhi said that it is important how companies harness the impatience of the youth.

“We were always taught to be patient. Don’t speak with your elders, at least for the first 10 years. Now, we need to ensure that we harness the impatience of the youth who are a bundle of raw energy, very talented, extremely alert and well-engaged in terms of information. However, I appeal to the young people not to get bored too easily, and stay with the subject for long,” he added.