Consultations on Labour Code

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on October 16, 2019 Published on October 16, 2019

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour, headed by senior BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, has decided to hold wider consultations on the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code. Speaker Om Birla had recently directed the panel to consider the Bill within three months. “It is a very important Bill affecting large sections of workers even in unorganised sector. We will take up the Bill in our meeting scheduled on October 25.

