Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra go up to 106

The number of persons suffering from coronavirus infections in Maharashtra has increased to 106 on Tuesday, said the State’s Health Minister, Rajesh Tope.

In a webcast address via Facebook, he said that 1,890 persons were also screened for the viral infections in the state but their tests have been negative.

He clarified that in the state three persons have died and not four. It was a wrong report by a few TV Channels. The Philippines national who died in Mumbai was not suffering from corona infection. His repeated tests were negative.

He said that by tomorrow 15 persons who were undergoing treatment for the viral infection would be discharged from the hospital, “I want to reiterate the fact that corona infection is treatable and people do regain health,” Tope said.

Out of the 106 patients currently, hospitalized only two patients are in critical condition and require ventilator support.

Tope said that after the lockdown of the state, the State Government has started reviewing the situation for the next phase of the fight against corona. An inventory of N95 masks, isolation and quarantined beds are also being drawn,

Under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, which is the health insurance scheme of the state critical patients are being covered. The scheme also allows hospitalizations of the corona patients in 1,000 private hospitals, he said.