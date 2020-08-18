Coronavirus: How a portal is building a network of plasma donors

The plasma recovered from people who have successfully fought Covid-19 infection could save the lives of those in critical condition.

A portal being promoted by Cyberabad cops is encouraging people to donate plasma after they have defeated the viral infection and developed antibodies.

Within a week of its launch, the portal has gathered a database of 1,000 potential plasma donors.

The portal, donateplasma.scsc.in, is run by the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), a joint initiative of the Cyberabad police, IT industry and other key stakeholders in the IT industry.

A social responsibility

The portal has windows both for registering the donors and those who might need plasma.

After drawing blood from the donors, a machine separates plasma from other elements in the blood. After the separation, red blood cells and platelets are injected back into the donor with some saline; 500 ml of plasma collected from a donor can potentially save two lives. One can recover the plasma within 72 hours, say doctors.

The portal has attracted the attention of Covid-19 warriors, including cops. Till Sunday, the portal could enlist 484 people. The plasma that they donated could save the lives of 740 Covid patients in critical condition.

“Plasma donation is a social responsibility,” Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar has said.

“Those who defeated Covid are voluntarily coming forward to donate plasma. After donating plasma, one’s body is replenished with it in 72 hours,” an SCSC executive said.