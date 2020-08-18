Coronavirus: How a portal is building a network of plasma donors

Print your vegetarian squid
The plasma recovered from people who have successfully fought Covid-19 infection could save the lives of those in critical condition.
A portal being promoted by Cyberabad cops is encouraging people to donate plasma after they have defeated the viral infection and developed antibodies.
Within a week of its launch, the portal has gathered a database of 1,000 potential plasma donors.
The portal, donateplasma.scsc.in, is run by the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), a joint initiative of the Cyberabad police, IT industry and other key stakeholders in the IT industry.
The portal has windows both for registering the donors and those who might need plasma.
After drawing blood from the donors, a machine separates plasma from other elements in the blood. After the separation, red blood cells and platelets are injected back into the donor with some saline; 500 ml of plasma collected from a donor can potentially save two lives. One can recover the plasma within 72 hours, say doctors.
The portal has attracted the attention of Covid-19 warriors, including cops. Till Sunday, the portal could enlist 484 people. The plasma that they donated could save the lives of 740 Covid patients in critical condition.
“Plasma donation is a social responsibility,” Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar has said.
“Those who defeated Covid are voluntarily coming forward to donate plasma. After donating plasma, one’s body is replenished with it in 72 hours,” an SCSC executive said.
