Coronavirus panic has led to hoarding of ventilators: Elon Musk

Billionaire technology entrepreneur Elon Musk said that “panic” due to the coronavirus has led to the hoarding of ventilators, along with groceries and other essentials.
He took to microblogging site Twitter and wrote: “Yes. Just as with groceries, the panic is also causing hoarding of ventilators, preventing them from reaching the hospitals where they are needed.”
Tesla CEO Musk made the statement after he had made an announcement to donate direly needed ventilators to the hospitals in New York as the State fights the virulent coronavirus that is expanding rapidly in the United States.
Musk informed about the rising demand for the ventilators when a follower asked him about the progress of his initiative. Replying to the query, Musk mentioned that the vital devices – which help patients with COVID-19 breath – were being sent there Thursday night.
He said: “Working on that with Medtronic. Given NY pressing needs, we're delivering Resmed, Philips & Medtronic ventilators to NY hospitals starting tonight.”
Both, SpaceX and Tesla are buying and building ventilators for hospitals in New York City after an appeal by the New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. The Mayor also expressed gratitude to Musk for taking the philanthropic initiative.
Earlier, Musk had been lashed out by Twitterati for calling the coronavirus panic “dumb” when the virus was mostly limited to China, the country where it emerged from.
