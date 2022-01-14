hamburger

Covid-19: AP reports 4,528 new cases

BL Hyderabad Bureau | Updated on: Jan 14, 2022
One died due to the infection

Andhra Pradesh has reported 4,528 new Covid-19 cases on testing 39,816 samples in different parts of the State in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases has gone up to 18,313 from 14,204 yesterday.

Chittoor and Visakhapatnam districts accounted for over one-third of the total active cases with 4,020 and 3,658, respectively.

One person died due to the Covid-19 infection in Prakasam district. As many as 418 patients have recovered from the infection.

Published on January 14, 2022

