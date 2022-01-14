Covid-19: AP reports 4,528 new cases

Andhra Pradesh has reported 4,528 new Covid-19 cases on testing 39,816 samples in different parts of the State in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases has gone up to 18,313 from 14,204 yesterday.
Chittoor and Visakhapatnam districts accounted for over one-third of the total active cases with 4,020 and 3,658, respectively.
One person died due to the Covid-19 infection in Prakasam district. As many as 418 patients have recovered from the infection.
Published on
January 14, 2022
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.