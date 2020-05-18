Covid-19: AP reports 52 new cases

Andhra Pradesh has on Monday reported 52 new Covid-19 cases taking the total infected to 2,282.

According to a government bulletin relased, 9,713 samples were tested in the last twenty-four hours.

The recovery of patients has been steady as 94 patients were discharged since yesterday.

So far, 1,527 have been cured and discharged while 50 succumbed to the pandemic and 705 are being treated.

Kurnool continues to have the highest number of Covid-19 patients at 615, followed by Guntur and Krishna with 417 and 382 cases respectively.