Covid-19: Bengal reports over 19,000 new cases, 134 deaths

West Bengal reported a record high Covid deaths of 134, while fresh infections on a 24-hour-basis shot up to 19,445. Fatalities are the highest in the 75 plus age group, the government data has shown.

North 24 Parganas remained the worst-hit reporting, 42 deaths and nearly 4,000 new infections. However, the one positive for the district remained that active cases declined slightly because of the high number of discharges (and deaths).

Kolkata, the state capital and currently the second worst-hit district, reported 34 deaths and approximately 4000 new cases.

The active cases in the state, as of May 10, stands at 126,663; as per the bulletin issued by the state health department.

Test declined slightly on a 24-hour-basis to 62,186.

Purulia saw the highest reduction in active Covid cases, by 289; and zero deaths on a 24-hour basis.

Chief Minister's appeal

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged corporate houses to step in and help the state government procure vaccines. Corporates could donate from their CSR funds for the state’s vaccination programmes.

Ruling out an immediate total lockdown, Banerjee urged people to “behave as if there was a lockdown in the state”.

“If there is a complete lockdown, there will be some people who will be unable to make ends meet. Rather I would urge people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour,” she said.