Covid-19 can be more severe for heart patients: Study

The coronavirus infection can be more severe on people with cardiovascular co-morbidities, making them prone to getting hospitalised or dying from the virus, according to a study published in the journal PLOS ONE.
The authors of the study suggested that health officials should differently cater to Covid-19-positive people with cardiovascular problems by understanding the risk factors for Covid-19 infection in this group.
“For most people, the Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) causes mild illness; however, it can generate severe pneumonia and lead to death in others,” said study authors from the Magna Graecia University in Italy.
The researchers analysed data from 21 published observational studies on a total of 77,317 hospitalised Covid-19 patients in Asia, Europe, and the US.
The researchers noted in their study that 12.89 per cent of the patients had cardiovascular co-morbidities, 36.08 per cent had hypertension, and 19.45 per cent had diabetes.
The findings showed that cardiovascular complications were documented during the hospital stay of 14.09 per cent of Covid-19 patients.
According to the researchers, the most common of these complications were arrhythmias or palpitations. A large number of patients also had a myocardial injury.
The research mentioned that both age and pre-existing cardiovascular co-morbidities or risk factors were significant predictors of death. However, in some cases, cardiovascular ailments led to more severity.
“Cardiovascular complications are frequent among Covid-19 patients and might contribute to adverse clinical events and mortality,” the study author concluded.
