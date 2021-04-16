Covid-19: Delhi CM directs ramp up of Oxygen beds

Beware the quantum computers
Faced with a sharp surge in Covid-19 cases in ongoing fourth wave, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday instructed officials to create more Covid care beds with oxygen facilities.
Addressing a review meeting on the Covid Health Management System, Kejriwal also wanted officials to ensure a better information system about bed availability.
He directed the officials to ensure that information on real-time availability of beds be made available through the Delhi Corona app and that the information is exact.
He also said that all the hospitals must be directed to ensure an adequate flow of information on the real-time availability of beds. He told the officials to ensure that this data is updated every day and the information should be exact.
He said that there should be multiple assistance numbers in the hospitals and nodal persons should be appointed at every helpline number so that no urgent calls is missed or turned down.
Kejriwal also said that the health teams must reach out to every patient in home isolation and provide oximeters, the general public should receive every assistance while they are in home isolation.
Dy CM and Nodal Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Additional Chief Secretary, and Health Secretary were also present in the meeting along with health officials.
This review meeting on Covid-19 situation came a day after Delhi government took several additional measures and imposed weekend curfew to curb the fast spread of Covid-19.
Kejriwal said that the focus of the Delhi government is towards increasing the bed capacity, which will ensure adequate treatment for the people who require urgent assistance. In the meeting, bed management was discussed in detail. Chief Minister directed the officials to create more Covid-19 facilities and to increase the strength of oxygen beds across Delhi.
He said that the Delhi government should provide oxygen beds to every patient who is in need, for which more Covid-19 facilities and hospital beds are required.
