Covid-19 has hastened tech adoption in short time, says Modi

Covid-19 has hastened technology adoption in a short span of time in India. What used to take years for adoption now is being made possible in a few months, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Speaking after inaugurating the 23rd edition of Karnataka’s premier IT event, the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020, Modi said: “Technology is the prime reason our schemes have transcended files and changed lives of the people at such a speed and scale. Through technology, we have enhanced human dignity. Crores of farmers receive monetary support in one click. At the peak of the lockdown, it was technology that ensured that India’s poor received proper and quick assistance. The scale of this relief has few parallels.”
“Through tech adoption, India is uniquely positioned to leap ahead in the information era. We have the best minds as well as the biggest market to our advantage. Also our local tech solutions have the potential to go global. It is time for tech-solutions that are ‘designed in India’ but ‘deployed for the world’,” he added.
Talking about the youth and opportunities in India, Modi said “The potential of our youth and possibilities of technology are endless. It is time, we give our best and leverage them. I am confident that our IT sector will keep making us proud.”
On the policies governing the tech and IT sector, Modi said: “Our policy decisions are always aimed at liberalising the tech and innovations industry. Recently, we have eased the compliance burden on the IT industry.”
“We have always tried to engage with stakeholders in the tech industry and chart out future-proof policy frameworks for India,” he added.
Referring to the first-mover advantage, the Prime Minister said “In the industrial era, the first-mover advantage was everything. In the information era, first-mover does not matter, the best-mover does. Anyone can build a product any time that disrupts all existing equations of the market.”
“Achievements of the industrial era are in the rear view mirror, and now, we are in the middle of the information era. Future is coming sooner than anticipated. In the industrial era, change was linear. But in the information era, change is disruptive,” he explained.
Referring to learning, hackathons and tech incubation in the country, Modi said “When it comes to technology, the way ahead lies in learning and growing together. Inspired by that approach, a number of incubation centres are opening in India. Over the last few years, a culture of hackathons have been organised in India. I have attended some of them too.”
On how technology adoption has changed governance, Modi said “Through technology we have achieved human advancements. If India is successfully operating the world’s largest healthcare scheme, it’s because of technology.”
“Thanks to Digital India, our nation has witnessed a more human centric approach to development. Using technology on such a large scale has brought about several life changes for our citizens. The benefits are for everyone to see,” he added.
“We launched Digital India five years ago. Today, I am glad to say that Digital India is no longer being seen as any regular Government initiative. Digital India has become a way of life. Particularly, for the poor, marginalised and for those in government,” he added.
