Covid-19: Home gym equipment witnesses uptick in demand in India, says report

There has been a surge in the demand for home gym equipment during and after the lockdown, according to a report by India-based fitness brand Grand Slam Fitness.

“One of the many things that have been hampered the most by the pandemic is access to gyms. The sudden shutdown of gyms bought a hard time for fitness enthusiasts and many of them resorted to buying home gym equipment. From celebrities to common people, many are being seen setting up a home gym,” the report said.

The brand reported a 229 per cent increase in leads generated for such equipment on e-commerce platform IndiaMart in June compared to April.

The brand experienced a 95 per cent increase in monthly leads because of the increase in organic traffic on IndiaMart.

Online searches in the Home Gym Equipment category have also increased. Searches amounted to 12,000 in June.

Prateek Sood, Director, Grand Slam Fitness, said, “The evolving consumer behaviour since the coronavirus outbreak has been interesting and unexpected. With online accessibility to gym equipment, fitness enthusiasts have found an alternative to the gym.”

“We have experienced an unprecedented rise in consumer preference for home gym equipment. The keyword search and demand has increased exponentially and it continues to grow. Maybe what began as a rescue from the inability to visit a gym, revolutionises how fitness methods are perceived,” he added.