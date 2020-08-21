Covid-19: Home gym equipment witnesses uptick in demand in India, says report

StepSetGo: Healthy is wealthy
Winner of AtmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge, the fitness app makes exercise a ‘rewarding’ experience
There has been a surge in the demand for home gym equipment during and after the lockdown, according to a report by India-based fitness brand Grand Slam Fitness.
“One of the many things that have been hampered the most by the pandemic is access to gyms. The sudden shutdown of gyms bought a hard time for fitness enthusiasts and many of them resorted to buying home gym equipment. From celebrities to common people, many are being seen setting up a home gym,” the report said.
The brand reported a 229 per cent increase in leads generated for such equipment on e-commerce platform IndiaMart in June compared to April.
The brand experienced a 95 per cent increase in monthly leads because of the increase in organic traffic on IndiaMart.
Online searches in the Home Gym Equipment category have also increased. Searches amounted to 12,000 in June.
Prateek Sood, Director, Grand Slam Fitness, said, “The evolving consumer behaviour since the coronavirus outbreak has been interesting and unexpected. With online accessibility to gym equipment, fitness enthusiasts have found an alternative to the gym.”
“We have experienced an unprecedented rise in consumer preference for home gym equipment. The keyword search and demand has increased exponentially and it continues to grow. Maybe what began as a rescue from the inability to visit a gym, revolutionises how fitness methods are perceived,” he added.
Winner of AtmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge, the fitness app makes exercise a ‘rewarding’ experience
Coinciding with the opening of bookings for the new Sonet, Kia Motors India has also confirmed that the Indian ...
The compact family sedan buyer gets more choice and new features in the Verna
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
The depositor can redeem the principal (gold deposit) either in cash — amount equivalent to the value of gold ...
Barring SBI and Indian Bank, others stuck to the old tax regime to avoid sharp write-downs in their deferred ...
Large-cap, index funds and aggressive hybrid are relatively safer categories among equity funds
₹1058 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1045103010711085 Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff ...
Covid-19 is likely to see a vaccine produced in record time. Russia says it has already produced one, but ...
‘The Sixth River’ weaves together the history of a deeply personal loss and a collective tragedy
On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous ...
A neighbourhood war between two non-human species provides a lens to our customised understanding of fellow ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...