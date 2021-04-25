Covid-19 in India: Daily cases close to 3.5 lakh, daily deaths too cline to 2,767

Close to 3.5 lakh people tested positive to SARS-CoV2 virus during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active caseload in the country to 26,82,751, according to data released by Health Ministry on Sunday morning.

During the same period, over 25 lakh vaccinations carried out by the States and Union Territories, taking the cumulative number of Covid-19 inoculations in the country to over 14.09 crore.

As many as 14 States and Union Territories reported more than 10,000 Covid-19 cases with Maharashtra leading with 67,160 daily cases. Uttar Pradesh with 37,944 cases, Karnataka with 29,438 cases and Kerala with 26,685 were among the other States reported high number of new Covid-19 cases.

Other major Covid-impacted regions are Delhi (24,103), Chhattisgarh (16,631), Rajasthan (15,355), Tamil Nadu (14,842), West Bengal (14,281), Gujarat (14,097), Madhya Pradesh (12,918), Bihar (12,359), Andhra Pradesh (11,698) and Haryana (10,491).

During the last 24 hours 2,767 people died of Covid-19, taking the total death toll since the beginning to 1,92,311.

Meanwhile, the United States (US) Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed deep concern over the alarming second Covid-19 wave in India. In a tweet on early Sunday morning, Blinken said "Our hearts go out to the Indian people in the midst of the horrific Covid-19 outbreak. We are working closely with our partners in the Indian government and we will rapidly deploy additional support to the people of India and India's health care heroes." India has been urging the US to make available raw materials required for producing vaccines, which are essential for fighting Covid-19 pandemic.

Jake Sullivan, the US National Security Adviser, on the other hand tweeted that the US was working around the clock to eploy more supplies and support to "our friends and partners in India as they bravely battle this pandemic."

Vinod Kosla, India-born businessman in the US, said he is willing to fund hospitals in India that need funding to import bulkloads of oxygen or supplies into India. He urged the public hospitals and civil society movements to reach out to him for the same.