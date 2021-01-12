Covid-19: India records 12,584 new cases, lowest in seven months

The number of people tested positive for Covid-19 infection in the 24 hours stood at 12,584, the lowest since mid-June while over 18,000 people recovered from it, leading to a significant reduction in the number of active Covid-19 count in the country. During the same period, 167 people succumbed to the infection, again one of the lowest in many months.

As of now, the number of active Covid-19 cases in India is 2,16,558. More than 1.01 crore people recovered from the infection, while 1,51,327 people died of it.

Two major States still reporting a higher incidence of Covid-19 -- Kerala and Maharashtra -- reported a substantial reduction in new infection since Monday even though they have the highest number of new cases in the country.

During the last 24 hours, there were over 8.97 lakh Covid-19 tests, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research.