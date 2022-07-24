Covid-19: India records 20,279 new cases in 24 hours

With 20,279 new coronavirus infections being reported, India's tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 4,38,88,755, while the active cases increased to 1,52,200, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

An increase of 2,100 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The death toll climbed to 5,26,033 with 36 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.35 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.45 per cent, the ministry said.