Covid-19: India records 48,698 cases, 1,183 deaths in a day

India reported 48,698 daily Covid cases on Saturday with 1,183 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am. It is noteworthy that the country’s active caseload declined to 5,95,565; less than 6 lakhs after 86 days. Cumulatively, India reported 3,01,83,143 Covid infections so far and the active cases constitute 1.97 per cent of them, as per the Health Ministry.

In addition, India’s vaccination drive is going at full swing and the country’s cumulative inoculation coverage surpassed 31 crores at 31,50,45,926 with 61,19,169 shots given in the last 24 hours till 8:00 AM, as per the data.

Meanwhile, total recoveries across the country were at 2,91,93,085 of which 64,818 patients recovered during the last 24 hours till 8:00 am. In addition, the daily recoveries continued to outnumber the daily fresh cases for the 44th consecutive day. Also, the recovery rate expanded to 96.72 per cent.

Furthermore, the weekly positivity rate remained below 5 per cent at 2.97 per cent and the daily positivity rate stood at 2.79 per cent, less than 5 per cent for 19 straight days. Meanwhile, India conducted 17,45,809 Covid tests on Friday and the testing capacity significantly ramped up to 40.18 crore tests, as per the data.

Besides this, the Government has informed that more than 31.17 crore vaccine doses at 31,17,01,800 have been provided to States/UTs so far, through its free of cost channel and via direct state procurement category, of this, the total consumption, including wastages, stood at 29,71,80,733 doses, as per the data.

It further stated that more than 1.45 crore vaccine shots are still available with the Sates/UTs to be administered.