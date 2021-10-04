Covid-19: Lockdown in 61 Maharashtra villages

Even as Maharashtra is moving towards unlock, 61 villages in the Ahmednagar district will go for complete lockdown for ten days starting from Monday, October 4.

The district administration decided to impose lockdown in these villages which have more than 10 Covid-19 patients. Ahmednagar is among the top five districts in Maharashtra when it comes to Covid-19 active patients. Pune tops the chart with 8,491 patients, followed by Thane (6,284), Mumbai (5,374), Ahmednagar (5,173) and Satara ( 2,113).

Also read: Covid-19 vaccination: India vaccinated over 23 lakh people on October 3

The recovery rate in Ahmednagar is 96.4 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.1 per cent. During the 10-day lockdown schools, shops, and religious places will remain closed while essential services will remain operational. The district administration will announce containment zones in villages where the number of patients is high. Entry to outsiders will be banned for 10 days. Out of 61 villages, 24 villages are from Sangamner taluka.

As of October 3 , Maharashtra has 35,888 active cases. Currently, 2,43,152 people are in home quarantine and 1,386 people are in institutional quarantine. The case fatality rate is the State is 2.12 per cent.