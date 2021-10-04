Covid-19 vaccination: India vaccinated over 23 lakh people on October 3

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
India has administratered over 90.79 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far with over 23 lakh doses administered on Sunday, October 3, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As per the data, as of October 4, 7am, 23,46,176 beneficiaries were inoculated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 13,02,448 received their first dose while 10,43,728 received their second.
90,79,32,861 total doses of the vaccine have been administered so far in the country including 65,98,15,128 first doses and 24,81,17,733 second doses.
Also read: TN administers 17.19 lakh vaccine doses in special vaccination camp
Uttar Pradesh tops the list in terms of the highest number of first doses administered among the States with 8,75,26,234 doses followed by Maharashtra with 5,86,17,761 doses and Madhya Pradesh with 4,86,23,289 doses.
In terms of second doses, Maharashtra comes first, having administered 2,50,34,464 second doses followed by Uttar Pradesh with 2,16,64,277 doses and Gujarat with 1,92,30,911 doses.
Uttar Pradesh is leading the overall vaccination drive having administered 10,91,90,511 total doses of the vaccine so far followed by Maharashtra with 8,36,52,225 total doses administered and Madhya Pradesh with 6,39,75,733 doses.
India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 33.8 million. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 2,64,458, down by 6,099 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 26,718 to 33121247. 180 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,48,997.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
Virology and epidemiology apart, Spike - a lucid early narrative on Covid-19 - is a goldmine of practical ...
Tracing the linkage between the ideas of The Father of the Nation, India's MK Gandhi and The Father of ...
In the digital world, building trust is no longer about what we say but how we say it with our digital body ...
The book gives a tantalisingly brief glimpse into the world of policy-making
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...