Covid-19 vaccination: India vaccinated over 23 lakh people on October 3

India has administratered over 90.79 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far with over 23 lakh doses administered on Sunday, October 3, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of October 4, 7am, 23,46,176 beneficiaries were inoculated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 13,02,448 received their first dose while 10,43,728 received their second.

90,79,32,861 total doses of the vaccine have been administered so far in the country including 65,98,15,128 first doses and 24,81,17,733 second doses.

Uttar Pradesh tops the list in terms of the highest number of first doses administered among the States with 8,75,26,234 doses followed by Maharashtra with 5,86,17,761 doses and Madhya Pradesh with 4,86,23,289 doses.

In terms of second doses, Maharashtra comes first, having administered 2,50,34,464 second doses followed by Uttar Pradesh with 2,16,64,277 doses and Gujarat with 1,92,30,911 doses.

Uttar Pradesh is leading the overall vaccination drive having administered 10,91,90,511 total doses of the vaccine so far followed by Maharashtra with 8,36,52,225 total doses administered and Madhya Pradesh with 6,39,75,733 doses.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 33.8 million. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 2,64,458, down by 6,099 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 26,718 to 33121247. 180 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,48,997.