Covid -19: Maharashtra continues with reconciliation process

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
The Maharashtra government has carried out reconciliation of the positive cases and deaths up to 10 and 12 July respectively. Due to updation of previous cases and deaths by the concerned districts, positive case tally of the State has increased by 2,479 while there is an increase of 3,509 deaths in the State’s cumulative tally.
During updation of cases and deaths due to de-duplication and change as per residential address of cases, there is either addition or deletion of cases and deaths in some of the districts according to the State Health Department’s press release.
As of July 20 there are 94,593 active cases in the State and the State tally of Covid-19 positive patients is now 62,29,596. With 1,30,753 deaths, Maharashtra’s case fatality rate is 2.09 per cent.
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the health department have asserted that Maharashtra will not hide Covid-19 data. Thackeray has ordered district administrations to update Covid-19 records regularly.
The State Public Health Department recently issued a release explaining the process of data collection and reconciliation. “Gathering information about the corona patient pool, their recovery and deaths is a huge exercise. The State’s communicable disease survey system has been working transparently to process this and there is no question of hiding any statistics,” the department had stated.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
We zoom in on four multibaggers that investors can book profits on, when the going is good
The fund shows strong winning consistency over the benchmark
Returns depend on entry age and chosen option, while upfront investment is linked to rebates
Q1 earnings announcements of bluechip companies could be drivers for the benchmark
Comedy of errors are wont to occur when a tech writer’s lockdown friends — IoT devices — come out to play
Such is the unspoken bond between fans of the gentleman’s game that a helping hand is extended unconditionally
The new fight is about managing the mind and distractions
David J Linden investigates what makes us human and what makes us distinctly, immutably ourselves
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...