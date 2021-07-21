Covid -19: Maharashtra continues with reconciliation process

The Maharashtra government has carried out reconciliation of the positive cases and deaths up to 10 and 12 July respectively. Due to updation of previous cases and deaths by the concerned districts, positive case tally of the State has increased by 2,479 while there is an increase of 3,509 deaths in the State’s cumulative tally.

During updation of cases and deaths due to de-duplication and change as per residential address of cases, there is either addition or deletion of cases and deaths in some of the districts according to the State Health Department’s press release.

As of July 20 there are 94,593 active cases in the State and the State tally of Covid-19 positive patients is now 62,29,596. With 1,30,753 deaths, Maharashtra’s case fatality rate is 2.09 per cent.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the health department have asserted that Maharashtra will not hide Covid-19 data. Thackeray has ordered district administrations to update Covid-19 records regularly.

The State Public Health Department recently issued a release explaining the process of data collection and reconciliation. “Gathering information about the corona patient pool, their recovery and deaths is a huge exercise. The State’s communicable disease survey system has been working transparently to process this and there is no question of hiding any statistics,” the department had stated.