Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 25,833 cases on March 18, 2021

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Maharashtra, as the state is riding the second wave of infections. On Thursday 25,833 and on Wednesday, 23,179 new cases were reported.
A media statement issued by the State Health Department said that as on today, there are 1,66,353 active cases in the state, with 58 Covid-19 deaths, and a case fatality rate of 2.22 per cent. Thursday also saw 12,764 patients discharged and 21.75 lakh Covid-19 patients being discharged after full recovery until today. The recovery rate in the state is 90.79 per cent. Currently, 8.13 lakh people are in home quarantine and 7,079 people are in institutional quarantine. Among all the districts Pune continues to have the largest number of cases followed by Nagpur and Mumbai on the third rung.
As on Wednesday a total of 2.74 lakh persons were vaccinated and till date 36.39 lakh persons belonging to all categories, including health and frontline workers, persons between 45 and 60 with comorbid conditions and those above 60 years have been vaccinated.
Additional Municipal Commissioner of Mumbai city, Suresh Kakani told BusinessLine that as on date there are no plans to impose lockdown in Mumbai city. The number of Covid patients are rising, but it is not a matter of worry because the administration is well-prepared and the rising cases can be quickly isolated. If you compare today’s number with May or September 2020, it will show that in spite of the closure of many activities the numbers were rising. Today all activities have opened but still the number are rising. But fortunately the symptomatic cases and the death rate is low, he said.
He added that there are no plans to close markets in Mumbai city. But enforcement of Covid-19 norms and levying fine on those who do not wear masks would continue will continue. Regulating the number of people in shops would be carried out by the authorities. Plus, testing will also increase.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
BL Research Bureau Backed by steady foreign inflows, the rupee has been gradually appreciating since the ...
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
Seventy-five years after he started his career as a lyricist, Majrooh Sultanpuri continues to be feted for his ...
Through captivating anecdotes and in-depth research, Yashaswini Chandra brings alive an enduring bond — of ...
A mother struggles with fears of mortality and the meaning of existence through a year of death and disease
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
46.5% respondents took to BNPL for the first time during Covid-19 period; edtech courses, consumer durables, ...
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...