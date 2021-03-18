Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 25,833 cases on March 18, 2021

The Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Maharashtra, as the state is riding the second wave of infections. On Thursday 25,833 and on Wednesday, 23,179 new cases were reported.

A media statement issued by the State Health Department said that as on today, there are 1,66,353 active cases in the state, with 58 Covid-19 deaths, and a case fatality rate of 2.22 per cent. Thursday also saw 12,764 patients discharged and 21.75 lakh Covid-19 patients being discharged after full recovery until today. The recovery rate in the state is 90.79 per cent. Currently, 8.13 lakh people are in home quarantine and 7,079 people are in institutional quarantine. Among all the districts Pune continues to have the largest number of cases followed by Nagpur and Mumbai on the third rung.

As on Wednesday a total of 2.74 lakh persons were vaccinated and till date 36.39 lakh persons belonging to all categories, including health and frontline workers, persons between 45 and 60 with comorbid conditions and those above 60 years have been vaccinated.

No lockdown for Mumbai

Additional Municipal Commissioner of Mumbai city, Suresh Kakani told BusinessLine that as on date there are no plans to impose lockdown in Mumbai city. The number of Covid patients are rising, but it is not a matter of worry because the administration is well-prepared and the rising cases can be quickly isolated. If you compare today’s number with May or September 2020, it will show that in spite of the closure of many activities the numbers were rising. Today all activities have opened but still the number are rising. But fortunately the symptomatic cases and the death rate is low, he said.

He added that there are no plans to close markets in Mumbai city. But enforcement of Covid-19 norms and levying fine on those who do not wear masks would continue will continue. Regulating the number of people in shops would be carried out by the authorities. Plus, testing will also increase.