Covid-19: NCDC to conduct 20,000 antibody tests in Delhi

The National Centre of Disease Control will conduct a serological survey which involves blood tests to understand if antibodies against Covid-19 have developed in individuals who have acquired infection and quietly recovered. The study will be conducted across Delhi from June 27 to July 10, where blood samples from 20,000 persons will be tested, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said.

With a surge of cases in New Delhi, the centre has jumped in to help mitigate the situation. Delhi has 77,240 confirmed cases second only to Maharashtra, of which 47,091 persons have recovered, and 2,492 persons have died.

Up to 18,552 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded in India in a single day. On June 27, 5,08,953 instances were recorded, with 2,95,881 persons (58 per cent) believed to have recovered while another 15,685 persons had died. On June 26, up to 4,90,401 persons were Covid-19 positive. The difference throws up new cases registered in the past 24 hours.

Delhi is readying 2,000 beds of the planned 10,000-bedded Sardar Patel Covid care centre in Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Chhatarpur, as cases spike unabated in the national capital. Centre has also equipped Delhi with 425 ventilators allocated across hospitals.

The centre had advised Delhi to conduct the assessment in respect of every dead individual, suspected to have succumbed from Covid-19 as regards how many days before death the person was brought to hospital and from where. A special focus has to be given about whether the person was in home isolation and whether the person was brought to the hospital at the right time or not, MoHFW stated on Saturday.