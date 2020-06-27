News

Covid-19: NCDC to conduct 20,000 antibody tests in Delhi

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on June 27, 2020 Published on June 27, 2020

A health worker takes a swab sample for a Covid-19 test in New Delhi.   -  Kamal Narang

Total cases in India cross five lakh mark, over 2.95 lakh recover.

The National Centre of Disease Control will conduct a serological survey which involves blood tests to understand if antibodies against Covid-19 have developed in individuals who have acquired infection and quietly recovered. The study will be conducted across Delhi from June 27 to July 10, where blood samples from 20,000 persons will be tested, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said.

With a surge of cases in New Delhi, the centre has jumped in to help mitigate the situation. Delhi has 77,240 confirmed cases second only to Maharashtra, of which 47,091 persons have recovered, and 2,492 persons have died.

Up to 18,552 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded in India in a single day. On June 27, 5,08,953 instances were recorded, with 2,95,881 persons (58 per cent) believed to have recovered while another 15,685 persons had died. On June 26, up to 4,90,401 persons were Covid-19 positive. The difference throws up new cases registered in the past 24 hours.

Delhi is readying 2,000 beds of the planned 10,000-bedded Sardar Patel Covid care centre in Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Chhatarpur, as cases spike unabated in the national capital. Centre has also equipped Delhi with 425 ventilators allocated across hospitals.

The centre had advised Delhi to conduct the assessment in respect of every dead individual, suspected to have succumbed from Covid-19 as regards how many days before death the person was brought to hospital and from where. A special focus has to be given about whether the person was in home isolation and whether the person was brought to the hospital at the right time or not, MoHFW stated on Saturday.

Published on June 27, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.

Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
Delhi
coronavirus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
To tackle corona crisis, Delhi govt has adopted five-point strategy: Kejriwal