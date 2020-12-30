Covid-19 patients may experience severe psychotic symptoms: Report

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Covid-19 patients may experience severe psychotic symptoms after recovering from the infection, according to a report published in the New York Times.
The report revealed that several patients, including those admitted at South Oaks Hospital in New York, United States, have reported severe psychotic symptoms.
South Oaks Hospital runs its own psychiatric treatment program for its in-house patients.
Dr Hisam Goueli, who works at the South Oaks Hospital, said that at least four patients with no history of mental ailments were demonstrating psychotic disorder. This includes a woman who was seeing images of killing her own children. Goueli said that this is surprising as she has already recovered from the Covid-19 infection.
The doctor further revealed that one of his patients tried to push her children through the drive-through window at a restaurant, fearing their kidnapping.
While another recovered patient hallucinated that his cousin was trying to murder him. He, in turn, strangled his cousin while he was asleep.
This comes in line with the earlier reports that have also suggested that Covid-19 has neurological implications. This includes the loss of smell and taste.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
