Covid-19: Telangana reports 502 new cases

Telangana reported 502 new Covid-19 positive cases on Sunday, with the number of tests seeing a dip for the second day in a row. Three persons succumbed to the infection, taking the total number of deaths to 1,407 so far in the state.

Telangana tested 17,296 samples on Sunday, which is about a third of the average daily testing size.

As many as 1,539 patients have recovered from the viral infection, taking the recovery rate up to 93.87 per cent from 93.46 the previous day.

The state’s recovery rate is slightly higher than the national average of 93.2 per cent. The case fatality rate at 0.54 per cent too, is better than the national average of 1.5 per cent.

The state has 14,385 active cases, with 11,948 patients taking treatment under home or institutional isolation.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has reported 141 cases. This is followed by Rangareddy district with 72 cases and Medchal district with 33 cases.