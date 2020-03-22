Covid-19: Telangana sets up 5-member expert panel

With Covid-19 concerns growing, the Telangana Government has appointed a five-member expert committee to study the global developments with regard to Novel Coronavirus and suggest measures to the State government on how to contain the spread of the virus.

Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender will lead the committee.

The panel comprises Rakesh K Mishra, Director of Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB); B Karunakar Reddy, Vice-Chancellor of Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences; S Chandrashekhar, Director of Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT); T Gangadhar, a Professor at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS); and Balaji Utla, former Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Health Management and Research Institute (HMRI).

“The expert committee will study the successful models and measures that are being taken around the world and would suggest measures to contain the spread of the virus,” Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said, while announcing the establishment of the committee.

Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajendra later held discussions with the committee members here on Saturday.