Covid-19: The daily dose (July 5, 2021)

# Pandemic fears: Customers are taking policies of upto ₹1 crore, say insurers, worried about the high medical cost of Covid-19 treatment.

With rise in hospital bills, demand for high-value cover goes up

# Panacea Biotec has received a manufacturing licence from the Drugs Controller General India for the Russian Covid-19 vaccine - Sputnik V.

Panacea Biotec receives licence to produce Sputnik V vaccine at Himachal Pradesh

# Government is open to the issue of publishing the list of Covid deaths along with names and other details,says Kerala Health Minister Veena George, adding that the State followed WHO/ICMR guidelines.

Kerala denies 'deliberate fudging' of Covid death data

# India’s daily Covid-19 numbers on Sunday.

Covid-19 cases, deaths dip; recovery rate on the rise

# Olympics round the corner, but surveys show that about 60 per cent of respondents want the games cancelled or postponed again, as coronavirus cases continue to rise.

Tokyo assembly split after vote amid pandemic Olympics fears