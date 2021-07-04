Covid-19 cases, deaths dip; recovery rate on the rise

India’s Covid cases continue to see a decline over the last three weeks with the latest 7-day moving average at 44,955, lower than the 49,602 and 63,139 in the earlier two weeks respectively. Besides this, the daily death toll has fallen to 979 (7-day average) compared to 1,291 and 2,332 in the earlier two weeks respectively.

India reported 43,071 cases with 955 fatalities in the last 24 hours till 8 am on Sunday, per Health Ministry data. Cumulatively, India reported 3,05,45,433 cases of which active caseload was 4,85,350, recovered cases were 2,96,58,078 and the death toll was 4,02,005.

Kerala registered the highest daily Covid cases at 12,456, followed by Maharashtra at 9,489. Three States reported more than 100 daily deaths with Maharashtra recording the highest number at 371, followed by Kerala at 135 and Tamil Nadu at 115, per the Ministry data.

It is to be noted that 52,299 patients recovered during the last 24 hours and the recoveries continued to outnumber the daily fresh cases for the 52nd consecutive day. Also, the recovery rate has increased to 97.09 per cent.

Positivity rate

The weekly positivity rate remained below 5 per cent, at 2.44 per cent, and the daily positivity rate stood at 2.34 per cent, under 5 per cent for 27 straight days.

In addition, India conducted 18,38,490 tests during the previous day and the testing capacity substantially ramped up to 41.82 cr tests so far, as per the data.

India administered only 13.60 lakh vaccine doses on Sunday (till 7 pm), with many States including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh recording very less vaccination numbers, as per the CoWIN dashboard. Meanwhile, no vaccinations were given in the States of Mizoram and Sikkim while in the national capital only 9,290 inoculations were administered and in Madhya Pradesh only 5,334 jabs were administered.

According to government sources, vaccination numbers were very less as most States don’t organise inoculation sessions on Sunday.