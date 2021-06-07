News

Covid-19: The daily dose (June 07, 2021)

PT Jyothi Datta | Updated on June 07, 2021

Lifeline: The Indian government has decided to include corporate philanthropic spends to support Covid-19 fighting ventures   -  ISTOCK.COM

We curate for you all the Covid-19-related developments and stories of the day worth reading

# As experts caution on the susceptibility of children to the next possible surge of the virus, BL’s edit looks at keeping the medical infrastructure prepared for paediatric needs.

# Collaborative research begins between Laxai Life Sciences Private Ltd and the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research on Niclosamide. A drug used to treat tapeworm infection in adults and children, its properties against Covid are now being tested. Interestingly, Reliance too had recently said it would work on this drug, for use against the corona virus.

# Vaccine hesitancy in rural areas needs addressing and here’s how it was done in a naxal-affected region in Maharashtra

# Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar is to hold a cabinet meet tomorrow on the impact of the lockdown and for course correction.

Published on June 07, 2021

Covid-19
