Covid-19: TN records 5,344 new cases

An additional 5,344 coronavirus cases were reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 5,47,337.

In the last 24 hours, 80,672 samples were tested, to a total of 65,55,328.

After 5,492 covid-19 patients were discharged (total 4,91,971), the number of active cases stood at 46,495.

The number of deaths increased by 60 to a total of 8,871.

The number of infections in Chennai was 982; patients discharged- 805; deaths- 16 and active cases were 9,871.

Some of the districts that reported higher number of cases include Chengalpattu- 219; Coimbatore- 648; Cuddalore- 153; Erode- 201; Kallakurichi- 105; Kancheepuram- 117; Namakkal- 130; Nilgiris- 122; Salem- 295; Thanjavur- 136; Thirupattur- 108; Thiruvallur- 212; Thiruvarur- 120; Thiruppur- 161; Vellore- 139 and Villupuram - 127, according to health ministry.