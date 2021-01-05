Covid-19: TN records 820 cases

There was an additional 820 coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections to 8,22,370. After 971 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 7,808.

There were 11 deaths registered and 60,304 samples tested.

In Chennai, there were 235 cases reported and in all the other 36 districts, the number of cases was less than 100 each, according to State health department bulletin.

UK returnees

Meanwhile, around 2,300 passengers travelled from the UK to Tamil Nadu between November 25 and December 23. Of this, 2,146 persons were traced and tested, and 24 were Covid positive. Though 2,122 travellers tested negative, 3,592 of their close contacts were traced and tested, and all were found to be negative.

Out of the 24 travellers who tested positive, nine were in Chennai; three each were in Thanjavur, Madurai, Nilgiris and Chengalpattu; and one each in Theni, Nagapattinam and Coimbatore. All the 24 and their contacts who tested positive are kept in isolation wards, the bulletin said.