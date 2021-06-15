News

Covid-19: TN reports 11,805 cases, 267 deaths

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on June 15, 2021

Around 68,000 people were given Covid-19 vaccination

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday reported an additional 11,805 coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections to 23,78,298. After 23,207 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 1,25,215.

There were 267 deaths and 1,70,961 samples tested.

Coimbatore had the highest number of cases with 1,563; followed by Erode with 1,270; Chennai had 793 and other districts with less than 1,000 cases

On Tuesday, a total of 68,046 persons were given Covid-19 vaccinations, according to the State health department data.

Covid-19
