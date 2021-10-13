Covid-19: TN reports 1,280 new cases

New coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday declined to 1,280 from 1,289 on Tuesday to take the total number of cases in the State to 26,82,137.

After 1,453 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 15,650. The number of deaths registered was 19 and 1,38,772 samples were tested.

Chennai reported 173 (164) new cases while Coimbatore added 145 (137).

On Wednesday, a total of 1,27,642 persons were vaccinated as against 1,39,901 on Tuesday, as per health department data.