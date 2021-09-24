Covid-19: TN reports 1,733 new cases

Tamil Nadu on Friday saw a slight drop in the number of Coronavirus cases to 1,733 from 1,745 on Thursday, to take the total number of cases in the State to 26,53,848.

After 1,631 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases in the State stood at 17,196. The number of deaths registered was 27 and 1,58,531 samples were tested.

Chennai reported 205 (222) new cases, whereas Coimbatore reported 210 (226).