Covid-19: TN reports 1,779 cases on March 25, 2021

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on March 25, 2021

The number of coronavirus cases in the State rose by 1,779 on Thursday (1,636 on Wednesday) to a total of 8,73,219. However, after 1,027 persons were discharged, the number of active cases is at 10,487.

There were 12 deaths and 81,103 samples tested.

Chennai had the maximum number of infections in the State with 664, followed by Chengalpattu (162), Coimbatore (153), and Thanjavur (108), says a State Health Ministry data.

Published on March 25, 2021

Tamil Nadu
Covid-19
