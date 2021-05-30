Covid-19: TN reports 28,864 new cases

The state witnessed a significant drop in the number of new Coronavirus cases on Sunday, with 28,864 new infections reported (as against 30,016 on Saturday).

For the third consecutive day, the number of Covid-19 positive persons discharged following treatment was higher than the daily number of coronavirus. On Sunday 32.982 Covid-19 patients were discharged (Saturday 31,759) to take the active cases to 3,05,546 (3,10,157).

Samples tested were 1,73,351 (1,74,349) and 493 deaths registered.

Coimbatore continues to report more cases than Chennai with 3,537 new infectious; while Chennai reported 2,689. Erode reported (1,784); Tiruppur (1,496); Salem (1,295); Chengalpattu (1,194); Trichy (1,128) and the rest of the other districts with less than 1,000 cases, according to State Health and Welfare Ministry data.

“Tamil Nadu active cases peak and decline phase can be visually seen. Test positive rate dropped to 17.8 per cent. Active case growth declined to 16 per cent at 3,05,546. Daily new cases dropped below 30,000 at 28,864 after 20 days. We have reached half way,” said Vijayanand, a Covid analyst, in a tweet.

On Sunday 53,936 persons were vaccinated as against 2,66,426 on Saturday, the data said.