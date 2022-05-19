Covid-19 vaccination: India administered over 13.7 lakh doses on May 18

India vaccinated over 13.7 lakh beneficiaries against Covid-19 on Wednesday, May 18, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As of May 19, 7am, 13,71,603 total doses of the vaccine were administered in the country in the last 24 hours.

Of this, 53,793 first doses and 5,00,864 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18+ years. 24,824 first doses and 1,18,383 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 1,47,956 first doses and 3,08,273 second doses were administered to the 12-14 years cohort. 46,064 precaution doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years in the last 24 hours while 1,71,446 precaution doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, healthcare workers (HLW), frontline workers (FLW).

1,91,79,96,905 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

This includes 91,57,42,242 total first doses and 82,18,30,775 total second doses administered to the beneficiaries aged 18+ years, 5,90,70,552 total first doses and 4,43,90,225 total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years, 3,22,66,248 first doses and 1,30,21,579 second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 12-14 years, 15,76,189 precaution doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years and 3,00,99,095 precaution doses administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW , FLW so far.

As for the state-wise tally, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses with 32,20,36,023 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 16,61,63,611 doses administered so far and West Bengal with 13,96,34,855 doses.

Covid-19 case count

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 15,419.

2,364 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. 2,582 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours, increasing total recoveries to 4,25,89,841. 10 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,24,303.