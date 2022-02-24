Covid-19 vaccination: India administered over 30 lakh doses on February 23

India inoculated over 30 lakh people against Covid-19 on Wednesday, February 23, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of February 24, 7 am, 30,49,988 total doses of the Covid vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours.

2,63,803 of the doses administered in the last 24 hours were first doses administered to the 18+ population while 16,19,481 were second doses administered to the 18+ population. 1,54,263 first doses and 8,18,365 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 1,94,076 precaution doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

India has administered 1,76,52,31,385 total doses of the Covid vaccine so far.

This includes 90,83,78,842 total first doses and 75,82,73,580 total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18+ years , 5,42,63,490 total first doses and 2,47,48,744 total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years and 1,95,66,729 total precaution doses administered so far.

Among the States, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total Covid vaccine doses across the board with 28,53,88,539 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra, with 15,48,12,195 doses and West Bengal, the third State to cross the 13 crore mark in terms of total doses administered with 13,02,06,282 doses.

Covid-19 case count

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 1,48,359. 14,148 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 30,009 to 4,22,19,896. 302 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 5,12,924.