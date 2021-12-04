Covid-19 vaccination: India administers more than 73 lakh doses on December 3

India vaccinated over 73 lakh people against Covid-19 on Friday, December 3, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of December 4, 7am, 73,63,706 doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours. Of this, 22,01,491 were first doses while second doses totalled 51,62,215.

1,26,53,44,975 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country so far including 79,60,10,303 first doses and 46,93,34,672 second doses.

Uttar Pradesh takes the first spot among the States in terms of the highest number of total doses administered with 16,62,02,480 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 11,72,52,685 doses. West Bengal has administered the third highest number of total doses with 9,41,80,296 doses.

Uttar Pradesh is also ahead in terms of first and second doses.

It has administered 11,38,63,034 first doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 7,54,38,826 first doses administered and West Bengal with 6,36,02,365 doses.

In terms of second doses, Uttar Pradesh has administered 5,23,39,446 second doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 4,18,13,859 doses and Madhya Pradesh with 3,79,44,890 doses.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 34.6 million. 8,603 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 99,974. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 8190 to 3,40,53,856. 415 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 470530.