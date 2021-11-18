Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 114 crore total doses

India has administered over 114 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As per the data, as of November 18, 7 am, India had administered 1,14,46,32,851 total doses of the vaccine.

For the first time, the number of fully-vaccinated individuals has surpassed the partially-vaccinated population in the country, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had said on Wednesday. The situation continues to remain so.

As of Thursday morning, India had administered 75,78,57,310 first doses and 38,67,75,541 second doses. This means, there are 38,67,75,541 fully vaccinated individuals as against 37,10,81,769 individuals who are partially vaccinated.

73,44,739 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 19,69,175 received the first dose while 53,75,564 received their second. Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of vaccine doses across the board.

It tops the list among States in terms of first doses with 10,34,96,141 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra, the second State to cross the 7 crore mark in first doses with 7,01,32,935 doses administered and West Bengal with 6,07,64,615 doses.

Uttar Pradesh is also the first State to cross the 4 crore mark in terms of second doses with 4,05,05,004 doses administered. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,46,65,130 doses. Gujarat has administered the third highest number of second doses totalling 3,05,32,766.

Uttar Pradesh is leading the overall vaccination drive having administered 14,40,01,145 total doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra, with 10,47,98,065 total doses administered and West Bengal with 8,59,51,421 doses.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 34.4 million. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 1,28,762, up 207 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 11,242 to 3,38,85,132. 470 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,64,623.