Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 46 crore doses

India has administered over 46 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of July 31, 7 am, 46,15,18,479 total doses of the vaccine had been administered in the country. This includes 35,98,20,313 first doses and 10,16,98,166 second doses.

52,99,036 beneficiaries were inoculated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 35,40,582 beneficiaries received their first jab while 17,58,454 received their second.

Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of first doses among the States totalling 3,99,11,639 , followed by Maharashtra at 3,27,93,470 doses and Madhya Pradesh at 2,59,60,423 doses.

Maharashtra is leading in terms of the number of second doses administered with 1,09,71,677 doses. It is followed by West Bengal with 86,11,188 doses and Gujarat with 78,49,472 doses.

Overall, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat have administered the highest number of total doses.

Uttar Pradesh tops the list with 4,76,08,920 total doses administered. It is followed by Maharashtra with 4,37,65,147 total doses administered and Gujarat with 3,29,89,766 doses.

India's Covid-19 infection tally is over 31.6 million. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 4,08,920 with 3,765 new cases reported on Friday. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 37,291 to 3,07,81,263. 593 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,23,810.