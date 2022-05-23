Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered more than 192.38 crore total doses so far

India has administered over 192.38 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of May 23, 7am, 1,92,38,45,615 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country so far. Of this, 91.59 crore were total first doses and 82.38 crore were total second doses administered to the 18+ population.

About 5.91 crore were total first doses and 4.48 crore were total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years while 3.28 crore first doses and 1.42 crore second doses were administered to the beneficiaries aged 12-14 years.

About 17,84,672 precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years and 3.10 crore precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, healthcare workers (HCW), frontline workers (FLW) so far.

About 8,81,668 total doses of the vaccine were administered in the country in the last 24 hours. Of this, 13,605 first doses and 2,95,699 second doses were administered to the beneficiaries aged 18+ years.

About 10,107 first doses and 62,945 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. About 30,545 first doses and 1,67,129 second doses were administered to the 12-14 years cohort.

About 22,916 precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years in the last 24 hours while 2,78,722 precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW, FLW.

Among the States, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses with 32.37 crore doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 16.63 crore doses administered so far and West Bengal with 13.98 crore doses.

Active Covid-19 case count

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 14,832. About 2,022 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. About 2,099 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours increasing total recoveries to 4,25,99,102. About 46 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,24,459.