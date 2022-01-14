India has administered nearly 155.4 crore Covid-19 doses so far

India has administered nearly 155.4 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of January 14, 7am, 1,55,39,81,819 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

This includes 87,01,34,903 total first doses and 64,89,99,721 total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18+, 3,14,83,560 total first doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 and 33,63,635 total precaution doses administered so far.

73,08,669 total doses were administered in the last 24 hours. Of this, 17,74,155 first doses and 33,48,483 second doses were administered to the 18+ population. 15,13,659 were first doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 while 6,72,372 were precaution doses administered in the last 24 hours.

As for the State wise tally, Uttar Pradesh tops the list in terms of the highest number of total doses administered across the board with 22,32,53,949 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 14,21,80,004 doses and West Bengal with 11,25,54,402 total doses administered overall.

Covid-19 cases

As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 12,72,073. 2,64,202 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.

The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 1,093,45 to 3,48,24,706. As many as 315 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,85,350.

India has recorded 5,753 cases of the Omicron variant so far.