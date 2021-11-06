Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered over 107.92 total doses so far

India has administered over 107.92 total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of November 6, 7am, 1,07,92,19,546 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country. This includes 73,86,45,135 first doses and 34,05,74,411 second doses.

20,75,942 doses were administered in the last 24 hours. Of this, 7,04,583 were first doses while second doses totalled 13,71,359.

As for the State-wise tally, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of first and second doses.

It has administered 9,90,43,212 first doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 6,76,81,587. doses and West Bengal with 5,81,62,702 doses.

In terms of second doses, Uttar Pradesh has administered 3,37,70,213 second doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,13,98,601 doses. Gujarat has administered the third highest number of second doses totalling 2,66,96,613.

It also top the list in terms of total doses administered with 13,28,13,425 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra, with 9,90,80,188 total doses administered and West Bengal with 8,06,44,322 doses.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 34.3 million. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 146950. 10,929 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 12509 to 33737468. 392 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 460265.