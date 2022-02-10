Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered over 171 crore total doses so far

India’s cumulative Covid-19 vaccine coverage has exceeded 171 crore vaccine doses, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. According to the data, as of February 10, 7 am, 1,71,28,19,947 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

This includes 90,23,44,990 total first doses and 73,29,39,306 total second doses administered to the 18+ population, 5,08,96,400 total first doses and 1,05,23,483 total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years and 1,61,15,768 total precaution doses administered so far.

46,44,382 total doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours. Of this, 6,10,029 were first doses and 20,59,662 were second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18+ years while 3,72,737 first doses and 12,41,066 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 3,60,888 precaution doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

As for the State-wise tally, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses overall with 27,30,39,513 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra, with 15,09,86,789 doses and West Bengal with 12,54,68,364 doses.

Active Covid-19 cases

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 7,90,789. 67,084 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 1,67,882 to 4,11,80,751. 1,241 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 5,06,520.