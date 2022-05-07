Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered over 190 crore total doses so far

India has administered more than 190 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of 7 am on May 7, 1,90,00,94,982 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

This includes 91,47,70,369 total first doses and 81,47,67,912 total second doses administered to the 18+ population, 5,86,78,007 total first doses and 4,30,37,227 total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years, 3,01,97,120 first doses and 93,23,185 second doses administered to the 12-14 years cohort, 9,95,265 precaution doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years and 2,83,25,897 precaution doses administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW (Healthcare workers), FLW (Frontline workers) so far.

17,49,063 total doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours.

Of this, 79,993 first doses and 6,12,058 second doses were administered to the 18+ population. 41,894 first doses and 1,24,317 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 2,26,812 first doses and 4,41,078 second doses were administered to the beneficiaries aged 12-14 years. 42,734 precaution doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years in the last 24 hours while 1,80,177 precaution doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW (Healthcare workers), FLW (Frontline workers) in the last 24 hours.

Among the States, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses with 31,70,93,981 doses, followed by Maharashtra with 16,54,51,947 doses while West Bengal takes the third spot with 13,87,20,422 doses.

Covid-19 cases

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 20,303.

3,805 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. 3,168 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours increasing total recoveries to 4,25,54,416. 22 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,24,024.